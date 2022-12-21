OTEGO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta has reported that an Otego man has been charged with a felony after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a child.

According to police, investigators have learned that 24-year-old Robert T. Henness of Otego, NY allegedly “inappropriately touched” a child younger than 13 years old, and on December 19th, 2022, was taken into custody without incident.

Robert T. Henness, age 24, has been charged with the following:

Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class A Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)

Henness has been processed at the Otsego County Jail and is currently being held on $25,000 cash bail or a $50,000 bond.