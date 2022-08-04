ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy is reporting that a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 in Rome on August 3rd.

According to police, around 9:39 am on Wednesday, 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton, NY was traveling east on Route 49 in his 2009 Buick Lucerne when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael C. Velez of Rome, who was also driving east in his 2006 Subaru Legacy.

Ingerham started to pass Velez in the driving lane and then suddenly changed lanes without using a turn signal, creating an unsafe situation. Ingerham swerved into the path of Velez, who then hit Ingerham’s driver’s side door.

After the collision, Ingerham was rescued from his vehicle by the Rome Fire Department and taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

Velez was also taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for injuries to his neck & abdomen pain.

No charges have been released at this time, but the crash is still being investigated.