ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta is trying to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation from an incident that took place at Walmart on State Route 23 back in July.

According to police, around 3:30 pm on July 30th, the unidentified man shown in the image below allegedly left Walmart without paying for store merchandise. After exiting the store, he ran into a wooded area located behind Walmart and JC Penny where Troopers were unable to find him.

He is described as a man with light skin, a dark beard, and tattoos on his forearms. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.

During the incident, he was accompanied by 60-year-old Adele F. Brod of Oneonta., who was also arrested for allegedly stealing on the same day. On August 13th, she was charged with a misdemeanor of Petit Larceny and was issued appearance tickets to appear in front of the Oneonta Town Court on September 6th. Brod did not identify the man who she was with to the state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607)561-7400 and to reference case number 10967803. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.