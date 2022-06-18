TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County are trying to locate a stolen motorcycle out of the Town of Ava and are asking for the public for help.

According to police, a red 1991 Honda Nighthawk 750 motorcycle was stolen from 6018 West Ava Road in the Town of Ava. The registration for the motorcycle is 72DW06 (VIN JH2RC3802MM003637). Police also stated that there is an “MTOTD” logo sticker on the left side.

Anyone who has seen the motorcycle or has any information is encouraged to contact the Oneida County New York State Police Troop D Headquarters at 315-366-6000 and reference case number 10888453.