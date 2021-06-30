NYS Police need assistance locating missing man from Marion

MARION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The New York State Police are looking for a missing man out of Marion.

Michael C. Pryce, age 28 was reported missing on Sunday, June 27th. Mr. Pryce had suffered a head injury prior to him being reported missing and has a large laceration on the back of his head.

He was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m., on Buffalo Street in the town of Marion.

Mr. Pryce is described as a white male, 6’2″ tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black under armor sneakers, and a green hat.

Mr. Pryce may be driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger, color white, with NY registration JJF-6299. Pryce has family in the Penn Yan area and may be in that area.

State Police are asking that anyone that may know his location to call the State Police in Williamson at (315)-589-8288.