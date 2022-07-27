PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta has reported that a woman has died in a vehicle fire in the Town of Pittsfield on July 27th.

Around 12:28 am on Wednesday, officers arrived on the scene at County Highway 13 and Hawks Road to find firefighters already battling the blaze. Troopers learned that the vehicle was fully engulfed and the 36-year-old female occupant inside was already deceased.

What is known at this time is that the woman was traveling north on County Highway 13 when she went off the road and hit an embankment and a tree.