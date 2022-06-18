CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police out of Oneida County are trying to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation after an incident that took place at Walmart in Central square on June 9th.

According to NYS police, the individual seen in the images here is described as a white male, wearing blue jeans, a batman T-Shirt, and a baseball cap. He was last seen leaving the store in the direction of Taco Bell with stolen merchandise worth approximately $187.00. He possibly entered a white minivan when he fled the area.

If you know this man or have any information regarding the incident, please contact the New York State Police headquarters at 315-366-6000.