NYS sees influx of new hunters as pandemic persists

(WIVB)– Deer season officially has officially kicked off in New York State.

Department of Environmental Conservation officials say with more people using the pandemic to get outside; you can expect this to be a very busy hunting season.

And above all, they want to remind hunters to practice firearm safety.

“And we’re fortunate to have an amazing number of very respectful, and resourceful hunters in New York. But with these numbers, these new registrants into the program., these new hunters going into the field this year. We need to make sure safety is the #1 priority.” Basil Seggos, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

AAA is also warning drivers there may be more deer on the roads.

They say you should be especially vigilant two hours before sunrise and after sunset each day.