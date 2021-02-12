NYS Senate Minority Leader calls for investigation into Cuomo administration

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt is calling for an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration.

This comes after a New York Post report alleged that the Governor’s administration withheld the number of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the statement he released in response:

“The news today that Governor Cuomo’s top aide admitted to deliberately withholding information about COVID-19 deaths is the latest in a string of disturbing acts of corruption by his administration. This is clearly a gross obstruction of justice. Instead of apologizing or providing answers to the thousands of New York families who lost loved ones, the Governor’s administration made apologies to politicians behind closed doors for the “political inconvenience” this scandal has caused them. There is no need to deny what everyone in Albany and around New York State already knows: Governor Cuomo controls every aspect of his administration with an obsessive attention to detail. I am again calling that Governor Cuomo and his administration be investigated from top to bottom and that he be stripped of his emergency powers. Justice needs to be brought for the grieving families who have been ignored to protect Governor Cuomo and his Democrat allies in the Legislature. If the Governor is involved, he should be immediately removed from office.” NEW YORK STATE SENATOR ROBERT ORTT (R, C, IP) – 62ND SENATE DISTRICT

