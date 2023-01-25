ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)– Four bills that would enact reproductive health protections made it through the Senate on Tuesday. One sponsored by Senator Shelley Mayer, expands on previous legislation regarding health care providers.

“My bill creates explicit protections for reproductive healthcare provided via telehealth and telehealth services by New York physicians and providers,” said Mayer. “And in doing so, it protects New York doctors, who provide this care to patients living in other states, including those living in states with hostile of abortion laws.”

Another bill passed would allow pharmacists to dispense birth control medications without a patient specific prescription.

“The bill itself starts with the patient filling out a questionnaire at the pharmacy, a licensed pharmacy, and answering questions,” explained Senator Toby Ann Stavisky.” The purpose of the questionnaire is for the pharmacist to do a risk assessment and decide if the patient is receiving the appropriate medications.”

In addition, two other measures will expand funding for abortion providers and will require more transparency from hospitals on which services they offer. All four of these bills have been delivered to the Assembly.