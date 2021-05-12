NYS Sheriff’s Association summer camp receives donation from local credit union

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Sheriff’s Association has received a monetary donation from a credit union based in Watertown, New York.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe thanked SeaComm Federal Credit Union for its donation of $5,000 to the summer camp program. This program allows the New York State Sheriff’s Association to host youth from local communities on the shore of Keuka Lake.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Brooks J. Bigwarfe wants to take this opportunity to thank SeaComm and SeaComm President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott A. Wilson for their very generous $5,000

donation,” stated the Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

Adding, “this camping opportunity exists as a result of the commitment to youth by the past and present sheriffs of New York State.”

Campers participate in a variety of activities including sailing, hiking, fishing, educational demonstrations by deputies and scuba diving.

The New York State Sheriff’s Association Summer Camp Program is available to youth statewide at no cost.