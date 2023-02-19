LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of the New York State Thruway in Liverpool is now open after a crash early Sunday morning that caused traffic for several hours.

The crash in Liverpool happened around 7:45 a.m. on February 19 and caused one lane of the New York State Thruway between Exit 38 (Route 57) and Exit 37 (Electronics Parkway) to be closed for several hours.

The lane has now reopened following the crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer.

All lanes were closed for several hours and now the left lane has reopened to allow traffic to drive past the crash.

Crews are now performing maintenance work in the right lane of the highway.

New York State Police have not released the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.