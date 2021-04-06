NYS Trooper Joseph Gallagher escorted home to Buffalo

NEW YORK (WETM) — New York State Trooper Joseph Gallagher was escorted from Long Island to his home in Buffalo Monday afternoon where he will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Trooper Gallagher passed away on March 26 from injuries he sustained three years ago.
He was assisting a disabled motorist whose vehicle broke down on Dec. 18, 2017, when he was struck on an overpass connected to the Long Island Expressway.
“His tragic passing is a reminder of the selfless actions so many brave first responders take each day,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
New York State Police shared clips of the escort on Facebook Monday evening.
Trooper Gallagher had been a member of the State Police since 2014. He is survived by his wife and two children.