NYS Trooper originally from West Seneca dies three years after being hit by vehicle while on duty

(WIVB) — Acting New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen announced the death of West Seneca native Trooper Joseph Gallagher on Saturday.

His death comes three years after suffering a traumatic head injury when he was struck by a vehicle while on duty.

On December 18, 2017, Gallagher was hit while assisting a disabled motorist on the overpass from the westbound Long Island Expressway to southbound Sagtikos Parkway.

Gallagher was a member of the State Police since 2014.

Police say he is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister, and brothers.