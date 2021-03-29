NYS Trooper originally from West Seneca dies three years after being hit by vehicle while on duty

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Acting New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen announced the death of West Seneca native Trooper Joseph Gallagher on Saturday.

His death comes three years after suffering a traumatic head injury when he was struck by a vehicle while on duty.

On December 18, 2017, Gallagher was hit while assisting a disabled motorist on the overpass from the westbound Long Island Expressway to southbound Sagtikos Parkway.

Gallagher was a member of the State Police since 2014.

Police say he is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister, and brothers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story