NYS vaccination update: Nearly 63% of New Yorkers have at least one dose

(WETM) – More than 18 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State. 170,343 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 858,895 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

“Thanks to the hard work of our providers across the state, we have surpassed yet another milestone in our vaccination efforts, which is great news and a testament to the efficiency of our robust distribution network,” stated Governor Cuomo. “At the same time, we have troubling news because the number of vaccinations is slowing dramatically. This is no time to get lax, and what we do today often determines what tomorrow looks like. If we want to defeat this virus and build back better, we all need to roll up our sleeve and take this vaccine.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis.

The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers.

People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 18,025,115

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 170,343

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 858,895

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 62.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 53.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 51.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 42.9%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 604,398 5,723 518,269 4,415 Central New York 482,218 4,269 425,319 2,402 Finger Lakes 610,842 5,379 532,247 3,553 Long Island 1,323,397 13,821 1,080,642 17,052 Mid-Hudson 1,084,136 11,393 898,706 9,005 Mohawk Valley 236,511 1,699 209,088 1,483 New York City 4,651,359 40,321 3,874,384 41,551 North Country 216,789 1,638 196,339 949 Southern Tier 313,725 2,463 274,963 1,434 Western New York 650,948 7,706 551,274 5,630 Statewide 10,174,323 94,412 8,561,231 87,474

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630 Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18 738,340 507,620 1,245,960 16,437,590 Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02 757,005 662,790 1,419,795 17,857,385 Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09 451,100 556,950 1,008,050 18,865,435 Week 22 Dosesarrived 5/10 – 5/16 417,070 509,380 926,450 19,791,885

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.