NYSAC talks local unemployment numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Labor recently released data on local area unemployment numbers. According to the report, private sector employment went down by more than one million people from August 2019 to August 2020.

“That’s a real big deal here for the state of New York,” said New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen Acquario.

The metro area with the greatest unemployment was New York City, which had a rate of 16.3 percent. The Buffalo-Niagra Falls metro area had 10.8 percent unemployment, the Rochester rate was 9.9 percent and 9.8 percent in Syracuse. The Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area unemployment rate stood at 8.8 percent.

“But, if you look at all the Capital District counties, this is twice as much, twice as high as this was in 2019,” Acquario said.

Acquario said it reinforces the need for another federal stimulus. The extra $300 per week Lost Wages Assistance Program payments so far have not been extended past the week ending September 5.

There also hasn’t been a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“We need the Congress to do this third round of stimulus funding and include revenue losses for the state of New York. And the county so that we can continue to invest in our communities and create small business loans and protections for small businesses to keep these facilities and businesses open,” he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also signed an executive order allowing unemployed New Yorkers to work and receive pay as part-time poll workers and not see an impact to their unemployment benefits.

Statewide the unemployment rate went down to 12.4 percent in August.

