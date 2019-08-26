NYSDOT is looking to hire plow drivers and mechanics for this winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The New York State Department of Transportation is actively preparing for the arrival of winter weather by making applications available for approximately 500 positions as permanent and seasonal maintenance staff across Upstate New York and Long Island.

Each September, the Department begins to hire and train staff on equipment and best practices, with the aim of having them ready to plow snow as soon as winter weather begins.

Employees can expect a base salary plus likely overtime pay, training provided by highly professional and experienced equipment operator instructors and storm managers, and an allowance for footwear.

Applications are being accepted for the Highway Maintenance Worker Trainee positions. To apply, a candidate must be at least 18 years old, pass a physical and drug test, have a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver license, and be certified to operate DOT heavy dump trucks within two weeks after start of employment.

DOT intends to hire permanent and temporary maintenance workers across the state, including:

Capital Region – 65 Mohawk Valley – 36 Central NY – 34 Finger Lakes – 60 Western NY – 65 Western Southern Tier – 38 Eastern Southern Tier – 38 North Country – 60 Hudson Valley – 90 Long Island – 14

Additionally, the Department is hiring 12 mechanics, including four on Long Island, three in the Hudson Valley, two in the Finger Lakes, two in Western NY and one in Central NY. For mechanic hiring,

Qualified candidates interested in keeping our highways safe this winter can find more information about the positions available and how to apply at https://www.dot.ny.gov/jobs/perm_positions/highway-maintenance-worker.