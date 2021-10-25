NYSDOT recruiting, hiring plow drivers ahead of winter weather season

(WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation is recruiting and hiring plow drivers ahead of the winter weather season.

Highway Maintenance workers are responsible for keeping New York State roadways safe throughout the year. The series is made up of four levels: Trainee 1, Trainee 2, Worker 1, and Worker 2.

Some positions are seasonal, but seasonal positions can lead to permanent employment.

The Highway Maintenance Worker Traineeship is an approved program for GI Bill On-The-Job Training Benefits. Qualified Veterans or dependents may be eligible for an on-the-job stipend from the Veterans Administration.

Highway Maintenance Worker Trainee 1

Duties:

Your primary goal as a Trainee 1 is to obtain the Heavy Dump Truck Certification. Much of your time as a Trainee 1 will be spent in training, but you will also be involved in regular maintenance crew work. This work includes such tasks as flagging, picking up litter and doing other heavy physical labor activities. If trained and certified, you can be expected to operate equipment, such as a tractor mower, fork lift, catch basin cleaner, sewer cleaner and patch roller. You will be trained and certified by DOT to operate the equipment.

During the winter, everyone including trainees performs snow and ice control activities, such as operating a single-blade plow or the wing plow in a two-person plowing operation. Winter snow and ice control activities will involve a shift in your normal work hours.

If you obtain both your CDL and Large Dump Truck Certification prior to completing the first year as a Trainee 1, you will immediately advance to a Trainee 2 upon proof of your CDL.

Minimum Qualifications:

Be at least 18 years of age at the time of appointment.

Hold a Class D Driver’s license for use in New York State, and attainment of a CDL permit within three (3) months of appointment.

Pass the Department of Civil Service medical examination and drug test.

Highway Maintenance Work Trainee 2

Duties:

As a Trainee 2, you will be trained and evaluated on several pieces of equipment essential to the Transportation Maintenance program, such as a front-end loader and a heavy dump truck with plow, wing and spreader. You will be expected to perform productive work while you gain experience operating the equipment in an on-the-job training status. On a routine basis, you will be performing physical maintenance work and operating equipment, such as a backhoe, widener, front end loader, large roller, stump grinder, post pounder or other mildly complex equipment. You may occasionally operate some of the more complex equipment if you are trained and certified.

During the winter, everyone including trainees performs snow and ice control activities, such as operating a single-blade plow or the wing plow in a one-person plowing operation. Winter snow and ice control activities will involve a shift in your normal work hours.

Upon completion of one year of satisfactory performance you will advance to the Worker 1 level.

Minimum Qualifications:

Be at least 18 years of age at the time of appointment.

Pass the Department of Civil Service medical examination and drug test.

Hold a valid, non-restricted Class A or B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), with no airbrake restriction, considered to be in good standing by the Department of Transportation.

Obtain Department of Transportation (DOT) Certification on DOT heavy dump truck within two weeks after start of employment. (NOTE: If the candidates are not successful on the heavy dump, the general rule is that they will be terminated.)

Highway Maintenance Worker 1

Duties:

As a Highway Maintenance Worker 1, you may routinely operate a variety of maintenance and construction equipment. You may perform physical maintenance work and you may also operate equipment such as a hydraulic excavator, grader, bulldozer, paver or any of the more complex equipment. In addition to the equipment operation duties, you may also perform maintenance activities, such as mounting and dismounting plows, wings and spreaders; changing oil and various filters; and doing other preventive maintenance tasks or making appropriate repairs on the equipment.

During the winter, everyone including trainees performs snow and ice control activities, such as operating a single-blade plow or the wing plow in a one-person plowing operation. Winter snow and ice control activities will involve a shift in your normal work hours.

Minimum Qualifications:

Successful Completion of Traineeship requirements, OR

One year of experience in the operation of highway construction, maintenance equipment or other vehicles in excess of 26,000 Gross Vehicle Weight Rating with air brakes, AND;

Possession of a Class A or B Commercial Driver License with DOT-specified endorsements, AND;

Two NYSDOT equipment operation certifications, in addition to the following three specific certifications: large dump truck, one person plowing with single or double wing, and front-end loader.

Salaries

Trainee 1 starting salary is $31,245. Appointments to downstate locations will receive a $3,026 downstate location pay differential = $34,271 (Hourly Rate: $15.02).

Trainee 2 starting salary is $32,972 (Hourly Rate: $15.85). Appointments to downstate locations will receive a $3,026 downstate location pay differential = $35,998 (Hourly Rate: $17.30).

In Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties, starting salary is $38,384 (Hourly Rate: $18.45), due to an Increased Hiring Salary under CSL Section 130.4 for this hiring season.

* Increased salary rates have been approved for various counties. Please inquire with the Administrative Services Director in the location you are applying for.

Worker 1: Salary upon completion of the traineeship is $34,831 (Hourly Rate: $16.68).

Anyone with questions can call (518) 457-6460 or (877) DOT-JOB1.