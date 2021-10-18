NYSED receives grant to ‘reimagine’ diploma requirements for high school students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Education Department has received half a million dollars to support a pilot project to supplement research related to the Department’s Graduation Measures Review initiative. The acceptance of the grant is subject to a vote by the Board of Regents.

The funding was awarded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and will be over a period of 2.5 years. The grant will support a pilot project to explore the potential for New York’s educational system to be reimagined in a way that fosters high-quality instructional opportunities, provides measures of deeper learning and better prepares students for college and the workplace.

In February 2019, the Board of Regents and State Education Department committed to a review of the state high school graduation measures. The goal of this initiative is to rethink what it means to obtain a diploma in New York.

NYSED said that middle schools, high schools and potentially BOCES will be selected to establish pilot sites in different regions. Participating schools will work together in networks to learn from one another and from partner schools that have already implemented performance-based assessment to make changes in school culture.

There are several school models in which performance-based assessment is a key component. These include:

the International Baccalaureate, an international network that measures students’ individual performance on specified objectives

schools that are implementing high-quality career and technical education (CTE)

the New York Performance Standards Consortium, which uses performance-based assessments to determine student progress

The Board and Department said they will explore whether these programs could serve as models for reimagining statewide diploma requirements to increase high school graduation rates and better prepare students for success in college and their careers.

NYSED anticipates presenting proposed pilot regulations to the Board of Regents during the 2021-22 planning year. The Board will consider the findings of the pilot program and assess potential changes to Graduation Measures in the coming years.

For more information on the initiative, you can visit the Department’s Graduation Measures website.