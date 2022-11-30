NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Two utilities are suspending late payment charges for all its customers this winter season. Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) and New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) made the announcement on Monday.

From December 1, through April 15, 2023, the utilities will waive late payment charges for all its customers.

Customers will not see a late payment charge this winter heating season if they don’t pay their bill on time after December 1st.

The reason? Supply prices.

“Given the inflationary prices that are out there, given what’s happening with supply price because of worldwide and national events. All utilities are seeing increases in supply prices,” said Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E.

Nilsen says electricity and natural gas delivery rates are expected to remain steady through the winter season, however supply prices are expected to climb.

“We have to pass that price through but we don’t have to pass on a late payment charge. So here’s one way that we thought we could help,” said Nilsen.

But NYSEG and RG&E is telling its customers they still need to pay their bill, preventing them from being in a position where they owe more money than they can afford.

“This is just one thing that we thought we could do to help a customer that maybe can manage their bill but its a matter of we need an extra week. We just don’t want to add any additional burdens to customers right now,” added Nilsen.

More details on RG&E and NYSEG late payment suspension.

If you need assistance, customers are encouraged to reach out. The utilities are more than happy to help its all customers who might be in trouble. Click here to learn how to contact NYSEG.