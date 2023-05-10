CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Canajoharie man was arrested on Monday for sexually assaulting a child between 2009 and 2019, with the abuse beginning when the child was under 11, according to New York State Police. Timothy Sanders, 55, faces several charges.

Police say on June 15, 2022, they received information about a potential past sexual assault of a child in Canajoharie. Following an investigation, police say Sanders sexually assaulted a child between 2009 and 2019, and the abuse began when the child was under 11.

Charges:

Predatory sexual assault against a child

First-degree criminal sexual act

Sanders surrendered himself to Fonda State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Palatine Town Court and is held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.