NYSP seeking public’s assistance in Lake Placid larceny investigation

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in a larceny investigation that reportedly happened on December 5 just before 12:30 p.m. at the Price Chopper in Lake Placid.

Police say an investigation revealed that an unidentified male had reportedly stolen a wallet from an elderly person’s shopping cart around noon. The male suspect was captured on security footage taking the wallet.

The alleged suspect is described as:

  • White male
  • Stocky build
  • Gray hair
  • Wearing a tan colored ball cap
  • Hooded sweatshirt with a map of Lake Champlain
  • Blue Jeans
  • White Sneakers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper John Moody at SP Ray Brook at (518) 873-2750.

