ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police are cracking down on drunk driving during Super Bowl weekend, announced Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli.

This weekend’s STOP-DWI campaign, funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, will include increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints across the state.

Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and undercover vehicles as part of the operation.

According to state police, an impaired driving conviction carries a maximum fine of $10,000, up to 7 years in prison, and a license revocation.

Nigrelli says, “Make the winning decision on Super Bowl weekend and don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. Those celebrating the big game this weekend should do so safely-game plan ahead or drive sober. Safety is our top priority, and we will be increasing patrols and expanding sobriety checkpoints to identify drunk and impaired drivers and to help prevent senseless tragedies. The message is simple, don’t drink and drive!”

Designate a sober driver or use rideshare technology like Uber or Lyft.

The initiative will run from today, February 10th, through Monday, February 13th.