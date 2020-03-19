NYSP: Two employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State police said Thursday they have two employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. One employee is stationed out of Division Headquarters in Albany and the other is from Long Island.
As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 19 State Police employees are under quarantine, 12 are sworn officers and seven are civilian employees.
