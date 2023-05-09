WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Andrew J. Tompkins, 23, is in custody following an investigation that stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tompkins is facing charges of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Child and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

Tompkins is accused of promoting and possessing images of child sexual exploitation. Law enforcement executed a search warrant of his home in Wilton on May 5. Tompkins was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, a $20,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.