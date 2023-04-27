WATERTOWN, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police have arrested a Utica woman after an investigation found that she had allegedly passed counterfeit money through several Walmart stores.

Police began an investigation in March after surveillance cameras caught 32-year-old Starmecca Belton of Utica allegedly passing counterfeit $100 bills at Wal-Mart stores in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

An investigation found that Belton had allegedly passed the bills in the towns of Watertown, Leray and Lowville, beginning in March.

On Monday, April 24, Belton was arrested and arraigned in Jefferson County Court. She was then remanded to the Jefferson County Jail on $7,500 cash bail.

Belton is being charged with three counts of first-degree Possession of a Forged Instrument and fourth-degree Conspiracy, both felonies, and three counts of Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any other information regarding Belton’s case, you are asked to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000.