SARATOGA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) recently revealed a new rule to make sure fans at athletic events stay on their best behavior.

In their executive committee meeting on Wednesday, May 3, the NYSPHSAA introduced an action item proposing to add a spectator sportsmanship regulation. According to the resolution, “any negative, inappropriate, or derogatory comments” could result in action that may include removal from the game and any future games.

Offenders will receive two warnings if found out by a supervisor or school administrator and a third will result in removal from the event. Any spectator removed from a game will have a minimum penalty of a one-game suspension or will have to take a credential course run by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). Should the comments be severe enough, a spectator may be ejected from the game without warning.

Depending on the severity of the offense, or future disqualifications, the Section or the NYSPHSAA may get involved directly.

Another rule was also discussed in the same vein during the meeting in boys’ and girls’ volleyball. It was discussed and supported by the committee that a “Purple Card” could be implemented to alert site supervisors and coaches of spectator sportsmanship issued. The committee supported that proposal by a 9-1 vote.