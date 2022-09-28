UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In late August, Section Three Athletics Executive Director John Rathbun announced that he would be retiring from the position at the end of the year. To ease the process of Rathbun’s transition out of the role, the Section announced today that it had selected former Auburn School District Athletic Director Tamela Ray as Interim Executive Director to work alongside Rathbun until his last day on December 31st.

The Section also stated that the search for a permanent director is currently ongoing, being undertaken by its Board of Directors.

Ray had been the AD at Auburn since 1996 and in the district since 1985 before retiring from the position in 2021, and in her time at the school was a physical education teacher and the head varsity field hockey coach, along with founding and coaching the Maroon’s girls lacrosse program.