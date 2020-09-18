NYS’s School COVID Report Card seems to have some growing pains

(WIVB) – It went live about a week ago, but New York State’s “School COVID Report Card” seems to be experiencing some growing pains.

The dashboard now allows you to search private schools, charter schools, and public school districts, but there seem to be delays in updating.

Dunkirk Schools mistakenly registered two cases this week. They quickly tried to correct the mistake, but a day later it was still not removed.

The Orchard Park superintendent wrote to parents Wednesday night announcing that there are two cases at Windom Elementary, one at the high school and one at the middle school- but as early as Thursday afternoon, the state website had only listed the first case at the middle school.

News 4 asked Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul about the dashboard’s accuracy.

“This is the first time we’ve ever asked the school districts to provide information related to how we manage a global pandemic,” Hochul said. “It’s not perfect. Nothing’s going to be perfect.”

With Orchard Park now listing four in-school cases, one mother told us she kept her children home on Thursday for safety- but the other parents we spoke to seem to be taking it in stride.

“With a couple cases in each of the schools, I guess it’s to be expected,” John Ginter, an Orchard Park parent, said.

He said he would still prefer his son keep going into the middle school.

“I wouldn’t want to see fear drive the decision-making with this,” Ginter said.

“It’s concerning for everyone in the district especially that it’s not just at one school, it’s at multiple,” said Cailin Bender, another district parent. “There’s not a lot of fun at school anymore.”

