ONEIDA, COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On July 6, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one of its 2022 Top Ten Most Wanted.

On Wednesday morning, officers with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit and the Utica Police Department found 42-year-old Jessica Reed of Herkimer at a Hotel on N. Genesee St. in the City of Utica.

According to the Sheriff, Reed had been wanted for Criminal Possession of a Firearm since March of 2022. She is currently being held in the Oneida County Correctional Facility until her arraignment in County Court.