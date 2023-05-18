SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga Community College grad is making the trip from the basketball court to commencement.

Hannah Durand plays guard for the OCC Lazers Women’s Basketball team, she’s also a stellar student.

“I am in the honors program here,” Durand said. “This year I decided to get out of my comfort zone a little and join student government, which is connected to the Board of Trustees so I go to be a student trustee as well.”

She excels in academics working toward her Mathematics & Science degree, and she’s had an impressive college career on the court.

“She is part of the class that went back to back to the national championship in Minnesota,” OCC Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kelly Seibt said. “That’s only ever happened one other time in the history of our program.”

During her sophomore season Durand was named conference player of the year.

“She’s a great kid,” Seibt said. “I call her a diamond in the rough.”

Now, Durand is looking to score big in her life’s next chapter at RIT where she’ll pursue a degree in Architecture & Design and Marketing & Design.

OCC will celebrate the class of 2023 at their commencement ceremony May 20, at 11 a.m. at the SRC Arena.