SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagnino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning. Mayor Kim and Montagnino confirmed an off-duty Vermont deputy was involved in the shooting. The deputy has been identified as Vito Caselnova, IV.

Montagnino described the incident first starting out as a verbal altercation, which eventually lead to a physical one. The altercation took place between a group of people from Utica, and an off-duty Vermont deputy. Montagnino said the deputy was thrown into a parked car, and fell to the ground. Getting up, he allegedly showed he had a gun on him, as did another. Montagnino says seven to eight shots were believed to be fired between the two.

Police were not far from the scene, as they came up the hill from Caroline Street. Montagnino says police alerted the man to put his gun down a number of times, which he ignored. Police then fired at the man, according to Montagnino. This was the first time in 26 years Saratoga Police have discharged their weapon on the job. Aid was supplied and he was taken to the hospital. The deputy suffered 10 wounds. The believed girlfriend of the deputy was also knicked by a bullet in the shoulder, according to Montagnino.

This incident is still under investigation. Broadway will remain closed during the investigation. There is no continuing threat to public safety at this time. No formal arrests or charges have been made at this time.