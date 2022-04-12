CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 518 Donuts opened their doors in December by three local men who want to share the tasty combination of gourmet donuts and fried chicken with the Capital Region. The buzz is quickly spreading about the hidden gem that they’re already eyeing a second location in Troy.

518 donuts is the brainchild of Glenn Babineau, Sam Clifford, and Joseph Carl. They planned to open their first location in Troy, where they’re from, but when the pandemic put a pause on that plan they proceeded with opening a location in Clifton Park where they now live.

They offer cake donuts, different in texture and taste than a traditional donut. They’re change the cake base and toppings regularly to keep their customers happy.

“I never really had any thoughts or ambitions of opening a restaurant or business or getting involved in anything like this, but when Sam and Glen brought it to my attention, it just hit the nerve it was like hey that sounds like a really good idea,” Joseph Carl, co-owner of 518 Donuts.

They offer a wide selection of gluten-free options which has quickly gained a loyal following. The plan to open their second location in Troy in the near future.