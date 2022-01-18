PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re a fan of the great outdoors than this week’s Off the Beaten Path is calling your name! During the warmer months it’s a golf course but after the first snowfall it turns into a free snowshoe and ski park called Brookhaven Winter Park.

“Every place in Greenfield is a hidden gem we have so many beautiful parks and trails to use here,” said Recreation Director Rebecca Sewell. “We are so excited about this park just because it gives anyone in the region an opportunity to come out and enjoy winter and not have to break the bank!”

The free ski and snowshoe park is located at 333 Alpine Meadows Rd. in Porter Corners. The park features 20 kilometers of groomed cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails as well as a full-service restaurant for après-ski refreshments.

All new-trail markings have been added to Brookhaven Winter Park.

Trail Manager Steve Schriber planted the seeds for the winter park nearly three decades ago. He said he couldn’t have done it without the support of the Town of Greenfield.

“The parking lot may be full but you get out into the woods it’s like you’re all by yourself, so it’s kind of like you disappear. You might pass somebody just enough to reassure you’re in the right place but its a good place to come and enjoy nature,” said Schriber.

The town added all new-trail markings, a map that can be easily accessed through a QR code from a mobile phone, and many new wooded and open terrain trails of varying lengths and difficulty. Daily updates on trail conditions will be provided on Facebook.

This winter the Town of Greenfield will hold a number of events at Brookhaven including a learn-to-ski program, a snowshoe race on Feb. 5, a cross-country ski race on Feb. 12. To sign up for the races visit www.runreg.com and www.skireg.com.