Off the Beaten Path: The Creative Chameleon

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Creative Chameleon, get ready to unleash your inner Picasso! From plaster and pre-fired ceramics for painting to DIY kits, you can get the creative party started in studio or at your home.

Located in The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, their offerings began with their most popular activity: in-studio painting.

“Sit down, relax and paint something, and while you’re waiting for it to dry just look around. Just come up and visit me and then see everything else we have here. Glens Falls is such a great town!,” said Cie McCullough, owner of The Creative Chameleon.

After the pandemic impacted their business, they began to offer more at-home kits so children could be creative from the comforts of their homes.

To expand their reach, they even started offering local shipping.