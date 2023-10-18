CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State issued a report that details their findings in regards to DocGo, the company hired by New York City to care for asylum seekers. NEWS10 spoke with area leaders who said the report is not accurate among other developments.

NEWS10 received a seven-page report from a DocGo spokesperson on the findings from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance on how DocGo is carrying out its mission of taking care of the migrants.

NEWS10 has previously reported on complaints from asylum seekers and local organizations about a lack of food, supplies, and concerns about safety.

But this report refutes those allegations and says, “During the most recent visits, OTDA inspectors who speak Spanish engaged with residents to make sure they feel safe and to ask if they have concerns.

Residents at the hotel stated they feel safe and did not have any concerns…they did not feel bullied or intimidated.”

Local organizations that have been helping asylum seekers since the beginning have some problems with some of the report’s findings.

Specifically, the claim that Rotterdam police and fire departments are handing out bikes to migrant children. When I reached out to the Rotterdam Police Department, they said that they have not provided any bikes to asylum seekers.

Allies for Justice (AJF) co-founder, Bill Sherman says that AJF is the group that provided the bikes, “As of right now it’s 74 bicycles that have been donated and provided along with lamps and flashing lights.”

Sherman also says his group had to step in when a young boy’s dental needs were not met.

“A child had a very bad dental problem,” said Sherman. He says his group had to provide a translator to help and the boy was seen within two days.

The report goes on to say food service was adequate and there were no complaints.

On the contrary, Assemblyman, John McDonald, who made an unexpected visit to area hotels says the food provided had very little nutritional value.

“I find it to be tolerable. It is something that at least for the time being is sustainable, for folks. Is there room for improvement? Always room for improvement.” McDonald went on to say, “Would I like to see people getting healthy, cooked meals? Sure.”

We reached out to the OTDA to get a better understanding of how they came up with their findings and are awaiting that response.