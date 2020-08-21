Official update on investigation into fire at Rachael Ray’s house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Next month’s Kentucky Derby will run without fans at Churchill Downs. The historic track citied rises in COVID-19 cases in the Louisville area.

It will mark the second Triple Crown race this year without spectators, following the Belmont Stakes in June. The Derby and Kentucky Oaks for fillies were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus.