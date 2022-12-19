BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday morning, local and state officials announced the completion of a $20 million housing development on Genesee Street in Buffalo.

The development, Mount Aaron Village, features 59 apartments. New York State’s Homes and Community Renewal department says 18 of these homes are “for people who need supportive services to live independently.”

A state document from August 2021 shows that applications to lease an apartment were accepted between then and October 7 of last year.

Depending on income and the number of people living in a unit, rent prices range from $565 to $745, according to the same document. Water, sewer and trash fees are included in the rent payments.

The full press conference can be viewed below.