UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Senator Joseph Griffo met with state and local law enforcement and area officials to discuss techniques and resources they can utilize to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state.

While most of today’s meeting was confidential due to the sensitivity of the discussion, Senator Griffo was able to provide a brief synopsis of what today’s meeting entailed.

“We got together with a lot of people from state agencies,” said Griffo, “The Assemblywoman and I met with the state police superintendent, the Division of Criminal Justice Services, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to talk about many of the challenges that our mayors and the county executive are facing.”

He continued, “There’s just so many things that are facing this community as a whole, and the region. So, collectively with the mayors, the police chiefs, the sheriff – I think we had a very good conversation.”

“We identified what policies should be looked at again, and what structures can be revised in order to make it easier in recruitment and retention. And then finally, what other additional resources might be available that we could take advantage of.”

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon says she’s motivated after today’s conversation.

“I think that it is something that has to be ongoing,” said Buttenschon, “It’s clearly something that I share with my colleagues, and the leadership within the assembly, as well as the governor’s office, usually about three times a week, because any time that a situation is brought to my attention.”

Lastly, New York State Police Acting Superintendent, Steven Nigrelli, shared his thoughts.

“Sitting down with the local officials, both elected and law enforcement here in Utica – the same conversations that are being had across the state, the same problems are affecting Utica as Long Island, the Adirondacks to Buffalo – And it’s guns, guns, guns,” said Nigrelli.

He continued, “The amount of illegal guns in our society is problematic and it’s causing quality life issues here in Utica, and we’re working together to eradicate those guns from our society.”

“The last thing we want is people being captives in their own homes – They can’t leave their home, they can’t walk down the street because of crime – We must, and absolutely must, work together to make sure those people have safe communities to live in.”

Although no exact plan came out of today’s meeting, if this is an issue you’re closely monitoring, you can rest assured that it’s directly on the minds of politicians and city officials across Utica.