Officials hold 4-day virtual forum on low-income energy options

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York State Department of Public Service are hosting a four-day virtual event—the Low-Income Forum on Energy—on affordability, access, and clean energy in the state.
The event started at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and runs through 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30. It’s free, but the organizers require participants to register online in advance. You must create a new account to register.
Each day includes focused presentations, panel discussions, and question and answer sessions. Issues include a green economy, investments in energy efficiency, workforce initiatives, transportation, and energy equity. Scheduled speakers at the include:
- Amanda Lefton, New York State’s First Assistant Secretary for Energy and Environment
- Doreen M. Harris, Acting President and CEO of NYSERDA
- John Rhodes, Chair, New York State Public Service Commission
New York passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in 2019, which mandates directing 35% to 40% of the benefits of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities.
