OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – An Ogdensburg man was arrested on drug and theft charges following a larceny complaint at The Shoe Department in Canton, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police say 25-year-old Tanner DeLarge allegedly stole $19.97 worth of merchandise from the store on November 18, left the scene and was later located by police in Ogdensburg.

Delarge was arrested on November 20. Police say they discovered a metallic container containing methamphetamine during a search of Delarge’s personal property.

Delarge was charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Delarge was issued a ticket to appear in the City of Ogdensburg Court on December 20 regarding the criminal possession of a controlled substance charge and a ticket to appear in the Town of Oswegatchie Court on December 21 regarding the petit larceny charge, according to NYSP.