BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ohio Street Lift Bridge is reopening to vehicular traffic on Wednesday.

The closure of the bridge lasted for about 18 months. The $19 million rehabilitation project included structural steel replacement and painting, as well as a new road deck, sidewalks and traffic gates.

“The Ohio Street bridge provides an important connection between Canalside and the Outer Harbor, one that the public will be happy to see restored and reopened,” Congressman Brian Higgins said. “This project, which is 80 percent federally funded, is the latest in the growing investments contributing to a thriving Buffalo River corridor.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city allocated $1 million in capital funds to the project.

“As we continue to modernize and invest in Buffalo’s waterfront and the infrastructure that is critical to our economic prosperity and the safety of our residents and visitors, this important bridge project complements over $400 million in public-private investments along the Buffalo River in recent years, including a City allocation of $1.2 million to the award-winning $11.4 million Ohio Street renovation project,” Mayor Brown said.