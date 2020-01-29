(WIVB)–Brush aside the Old Bay seasoning and trade it in for some hot sauce.
That’s right, McCormick is taking the iconic flavor to the next level with a limited edition hot sauce.
The company describes it as “tangy, with a kick of heat and Old Bay’s unique blend of herbs and spices, it makes all kinds of food all kinds of awesome.”
According to Old Bay social media accounts, the sauce will be available Wednesday.
If you’re looking to get your hands on a bottle or two, visit oldbay.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1-29-20: Temperatures today were somewhat cold, but there was plenty of sunshine to go around
- Watertown Noon Rotary Club draws winner for $1,000 Cash Calendar raffle
- ‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss arrested for breaking into garage while high on meth
- Old Bay releasing limited edition hot sauce
- Fun-loving TEs Kelce, Kittle the life of Super Bowl party
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.