SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Old World Provisions, a company that specializes in making meat products, is coming to Schenectady. The company is set to lease the former Cappiello Dairy manufacturing plant at 115 Van Guysling Avenue.

The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority said the new facility will allow Old World Provisions to grow its bakery and specialty confections business. It will also create more than 50 new jobs in the area.

The former Cappiello plant is over 20,000 square feet. The facility will receive a $1 million makeover to grow Old World’s bakery division, said the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority.

Old World Provisions produces a full line of delicatessen products and has an exclusive partnership to produce Carnegie Deli recipes. The new facility will produce Carnegie Deli’s cheesecakes and new chocolate covered cheesecake bites.

“I am grateful to have this opportunity in Schenectady as we carry on our family’s legacy in the food business,” said Seth Shuket, President of Old World Provisions. “Our family has produced the finest New York-style delicatessen products for four generations, and we are the proud stewards of brands like Carnegie Deli. As we continue to grow and represent more beloved specialty food products, our mission remains the same: to create the best product made by our family so that it can be shared with yours.”

The former Cappiello plant is owned by BelGioioso, a specialty cheese manufacturer that now operates out of a space at the Glenville Business and Technology Park. A capital grant of $295,000 will help Old World Provisions defray a portion of the costs to retrofit the former dairy plant, said the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority

“Schenectady is a destination for great food,” said Mayor Gary McCarthy. “Having Carnegie Deli Cheesecake products made here is very exciting as this made-in Schenectady product will be shipped nationwide. We thank the Shuket family for making this investment in our community.”