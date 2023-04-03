SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As war rages on Ukraine still needs help.

“It’s a little scary,” Oleg Grabovyy said. “There’s guys walking around with guns everywhere it’s just assault rifles, it’s not the same home that I remember.”

Grabovyy is a volunteer training soldiers in tactical medicine.

“It’s definitely a lot worse than most people think,” Grabovyy said. “There’s still people struggling it’s not just the soldiers there’s civilians, kids and so many animals.”

Grabovyy spent nearly 10 months on the front lines.

“When people think of this war they think of the usual soldier with a riffle,” Grabovyy said. “It’s not really that type of war a lot of this goes back to traditional World War II methods.”

Roughly 90% of the deaths right now are due to blood loss.

“We teach them things like tactics, how to use tourniquets, how to apply dressings for wounds and basically how to stop the bleed,” Grabovyy said.

Grabovyy is headed back to Ukraine on April 12.

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church is still collecting medical supplies and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Donations can be dropped off at the church.