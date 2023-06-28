CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From smoke to scams, this trend could leave you in a haze. People are using artificial intelligence to fool you into thinking a loved one is in danger.

NewsChannel 9 is hearing from a Cazenovia woman, with a warning for others.

Experts say to pull this off, scammers only need a little material, even a short audio clip on social media, using artificial intelligence (AI), your voice can be replicated to be used in a phone call.

The day before her daughter’s wedding, Amy Conley got a distressed call, she thought it was her daughter Mary Kate.

“She said, ‘mom, mom,’ and I immediately, my heart went into my throat and she said, ‘I’d been in a car accident.'” explained Conley. “She said, ‘I broke my nose’ and she kept crying.”

Then another voice came on the call.

“Your daughter’s been in a motor vehicle accident, she has a fractured nose and I’m going to be giving you a case number because you’re going to be getting another phone call within a few minutes,” said the second voice.

Conley was told her daughter had been arrested for texting, hitting another car and injuring a pregnant woman. She needed to come up with $15,000 to keep her daughter out of jail.

“Who I thought was Mary Kate got back on the phone, and just kept crying and saying ‘mom’ over and over, and I’m like, it’s going to be okay,” said Conley.

It was a voice fake, likely generated by artificial intelligence. All that’s needed is a quick sample of your voice, not hard for scammers to get.

Camillus Police Department’s Captain, James Nightingale explains, “It makes you wonder a lot of these phone calls you get when you say hello somebody says something and you try to say back they are recording and using that opportunity.”

Nightingale suggests, if you don’t recognize the number, let it go to voicemail.

“If it’s important, they’ll leave a message, or if it’s really important they’ll probably leave you a text,” he said.

Conley didn’t fall for it and quickly confirmed with her daughter she was perfectly safe

“It still rattles me that something like that could happen because it really truly honestly was her voice,” said Conley.

Conley has some advice for those who may find themselves in a situation like this.

“It’s pretty simple, I would say have a code word,” said Conley. “My other daughter, Mary Kate, and I came up with this very simple code word that no one else would know except us.”

Captain Nightingale likes that idea too.

“Having a code is really great because when you do call, hey great, your granddaughter’s injured, what’s the code word?” said Nightingale.

The federal trade commission says impersonator scams were the highest scams reported last year, resulting in more than two and a half billion dollars in losses.