CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old Christopher Spellman.

Spellman is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Criminal Contempt and three other Warrants. His last known address was 7837 Pegler Blvd. in the Town of Cicero.

Spellman has been arrested numerous times involving Criminal Contempt and harassment.

Spellman is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for:

Felony Criminal Contempt

Three other Warrants

Additional warrants from Cicero and North Syracuse Police Departments

Spellman is a White man who’s 6′, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Christopher Spellman might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.