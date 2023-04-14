SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The busy intersection of Charles and Milton Avenue attracts more than traffic. Within three blocks over the past year, there have been fights and shots fired.

Police can’t be there 24-7, but crime cameras can. In addition to the camera, there’s now a solar-powered license plate reader.

Solar Powered License Plate Reader

NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano says the camera near the intersection is always scanning to create a searchable data base of every vehicle that drives by.

Casciano went and tested out the camera with a NewsChannel 9 vehicle.

Solvay Detective, Bruce Berg typed in the cars plates after it was seen by the camera, and within seconds, the NewsChannel 9 car came up on his computer.

“So if we were investigating a crime, this is our suspect vehicle, we can see that it’s a white Ford Escape with writing on the side,” said Detective Berg.

But you couldn’t see Christie inside of the vehicle.

Crime Camera

Addressing privacy concerns, police say they’re not collecting or storing personal data or tracking anyone. As an investigative tool, the system can alert police to vehicles associated with a crime, a missing person or an abducted child.

Four cameras will be installed at different intersections.

“Anyone that comes into the Village of Solvay and is going to commit a crime, there’s a 90 percent chance they’re going to go by one of these cameras, if they’re driving a vehicle,” said Detective Berg.

These cameras offer a clear focus for police.

“It’s going to help us solve more crime,” added Berg.

Because Solvay has its own electric company, the village was eligible for the independent energy efficiency program, and used program grant money to purchase the $51,000 solar powered cameras.