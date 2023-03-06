SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson.

Thompson is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation and multiple other warrants from Syracuse Police Departments. His last known address was 649 Division Street in Syracuse.

He has numerous prior arrests involving burglary, menacing, and resisting arrest charges along with multiple other charges. He was also the Fugitive of the Week in January when the Syracuse Police department was looking for him after being involved in a domestic-related event.

Thompson has active warrants for the following:

Probation Violation from the (one violation from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and two from the Syracuse Police Department)

3 counts of Criminal Contempt 2nd degree and Criminal Trespass 2nd degree

Burglary 2nd degree (Syracuse Police Department)

Criminal Contempt 1st degree (Syracuse Police Department)

Grand Larceny 4th degree and Harassment (Syracuse Police Department)

Thompson is a Black man who is 6′, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Thompson, contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.