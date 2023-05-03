TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Geddes Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect who they believe has been stealing wallets and purses at supermarkets, most recently at Wegmans in Geddes on West Genesee Street.

The Town of Geddes Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “on the lookout” for a suspected male Wegmans thief.

According to Geddes Police, the caught-on-camera suspect distracted a woman in the produce section of Wegmans on April 28. After asking her a question, police say he reached into her purse and stole her wallet.

The victim didn’t realize her wallet was gone until she got to the checkout counter. Before the victim could cancel her card, there were $2500 in unauthorized purchases.

Geddes police say that the suspect pulled off distraction thefts on four separate occasions at Wegmans stores in the Town of Geddes, DeWitt and Cicero.

Geddes Police Chief John Fall is reminding shoppers not to leave purses in carts, to keep an eye on their wallets and to stay alert if a stranger approaches and asks for their opinion on an item or for their help.

Photo provided by The Town of Geddes Police Department

If you recognize the suspect above and have any information that could help police identify their suspect, call the Town of Geddes Police Department at 315-468-3283